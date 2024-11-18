Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

