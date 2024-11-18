Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Crossing Airlines Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Buffett Dumped Apple and Bet Big on Domino’s Stock Instead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Post-Election Rally Stalls, But These 3 Stocks Can Keep Going
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.