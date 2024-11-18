Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 14.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

