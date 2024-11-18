MAI Capital Management Has $40.31 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 49,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.63 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.48.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

