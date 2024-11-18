Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.