Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,233 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.83 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

