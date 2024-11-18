SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 8.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $293,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.