Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $7,917.97 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

