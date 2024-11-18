OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $74.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

