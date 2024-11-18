Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 96.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 164069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.20).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £571.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.53.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
