Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 9,634,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,712,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

