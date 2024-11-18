OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Target by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $107,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

