Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spire Global (SPIR)

11/15/2024 – Spire Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Spire Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Spire Global had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Spire Global was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

