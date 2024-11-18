eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 127,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

