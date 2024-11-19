ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 1.3 %

ASML stock opened at $656.31 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

