Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) is Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVOV stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $103.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $975.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

