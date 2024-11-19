Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $273,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 40,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

