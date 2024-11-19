Parnassus Investments LLC Has $77.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $77,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Pool stock opened at $360.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

