BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Raised by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.