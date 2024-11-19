Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 98,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 134,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

