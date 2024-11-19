JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Lessened by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

