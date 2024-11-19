Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 193.84% and a negative net margin of 7,836.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.