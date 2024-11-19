Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

