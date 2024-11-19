Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Expands By 7.3%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GH Research PLC ( NASDAQ:GHRS Free Report ) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. GH Research comprises approximately 9.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.36% of GH Research worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

