Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Expands By 7.3%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
GH Research stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
