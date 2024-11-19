CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 6,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,348. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

