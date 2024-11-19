Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Acquires $44,225.28 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 25,128 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,428.96. This trade represents a 10.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 1,960,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,218. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Olaplex by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 212,129 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,533,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

