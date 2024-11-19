Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05), with a volume of 300549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).
Mothercare Trading Down 13.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market capitalization of £20.72 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.31.
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
