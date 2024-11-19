Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $480,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $472,909,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.