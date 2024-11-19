Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 822 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

