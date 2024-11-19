iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $269,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,886,000 after acquiring an additional 950,966 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 388,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

