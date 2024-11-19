Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,160,000 after purchasing an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,854,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MA opened at $521.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.95. The company has a market capitalization of $478.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.26 and a 12 month high of $534.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

