iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

