SouthState Corp Sells 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 365,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 798,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

