Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.06), with a volume of 774028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.08).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market cap of £640.14 million, a PE ratio of 854.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

