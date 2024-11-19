Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 201,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.