Lowery Thomas LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

