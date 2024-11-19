Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.