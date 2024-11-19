NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

