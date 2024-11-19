Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 497.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

