BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.11. BingEx shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 3,916 shares traded.

BingEx Trading Up 2.9 %

BingEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.