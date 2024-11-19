Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

