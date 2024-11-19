Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $404.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

