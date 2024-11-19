Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after buying an additional 129,280 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $604.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

