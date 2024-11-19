MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

DFUV stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

