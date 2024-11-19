SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.11 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19). 2,266,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 965,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 2.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.