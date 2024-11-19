Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stake Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 202.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 98.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUK opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several analysts recently commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

