MAI Capital Management Buys 13,182 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

