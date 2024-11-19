MAI Capital Management Has $13.02 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 44,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

