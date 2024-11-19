Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,280,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

