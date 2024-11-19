513 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGV opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

