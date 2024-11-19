Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.